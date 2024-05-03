Morel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Morel snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the sixth inning, launching a solo shot to centerfield off Joe Ross to put the Cubs ahead 1-0. Morel now has homers in back-to-back games and three in his last five contests following a span of 16 games without a long ball. The 24-year-old third baseman is now slashing .210/.286/.403 through 133 plate appearances this year with six homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases.