Mets' Christopher Morel: Call-up on tap

The Mets are expected to call up Morel from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Morel will join the Mets ahead of their three-game home series versus the Padres. After signing a minor-league deal with the organization July 1, Morel slashed .321/.382/.716 with 12 home runs across 123 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse. He'll provide the Mets with depth at multiple infield and outfield spots and could settle into a regular spot in the lineup against left-handed pitching.