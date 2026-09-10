Morel went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two additional runs scored during the Mets' 15-14 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Morel was brought in for the second inning and filled in at first base after Brett Baty was removed due to left knee pain. Morel answered the call by belting a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Mets an 8-0 lead before driving in another run in the seventh. He's served in a depth role for the Mets since being promoted from the minors in mid-August, but Morel could see a bump in playing time if Baty were to miss time.