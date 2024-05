Morel (knee) will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Pirates.

Morel exited in the fifth inning of Saturday's 10-9 loss to Pittsburgh with right knee soreness after he appeared to get hurt on a stolen base attempt in the top of the third. The injury looks to be a minor one, however, given that the 24-year-old is back in the lineup a day later. Morel has gone 8-for-34 with four home runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases in May.