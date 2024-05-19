Morel went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Morel's line drive to center in the bottom of the ninth inning brought in Cody Bellinger with the game-winning run. It was a nice effort for Morel, who's been productive this month despite batting just .220 in May. The production has come mostly in the power department, as the 24-year-old has five home runs this month across 17 games. Morel came into May with only four long balls over his first 29 contests.