Morel went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Mets.

Morel hit an RBI single in the first inning then crushed a 446-foot solo home run in the third. Morel's .209 average so far in June is actually his highest of any month this season, and the homer was his fourth in 19 June games. The 24-year-old is hitting just .202 to date but does have 14 home runs and 43 RBI over 267 at-bats in 2024.