Morel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Morel provided all of Chicago's offense with his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old has hit 15 or more homers in each of his three MLB seasons to date, including a career high 26 long balls last year in 107 games. Assuming he stays healthy, Morel could surpass that figure in 2024 as the team is still a few games shy of the season's midpoint.