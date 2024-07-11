Morel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Morel launched his 16th home run of the season in the second inning against All-Star Corbin Burnes. While the 25-year-old continues to hit for power, he's not doing much else at the plate, as he's batting just .200 on the season. Morel has fantasy upside due to his pop, though fantasy managers will have to endure the low batting average.