Morel went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Morel hit a two-run blast in the sixth inning and a solo shot in the eighth to pad the Cubs' lead in the contest. This was his first multi-hit effort since June 22, though he's hit safely in 10 of 12 games in July, batting .229 (11-for-48) for the month. Overall, Morel has 18 long balls, 50 RBI, 42 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 96 contests, though he's slashing a light .202/.303/.387 on the year.