Bellinger (ribs) is set to do hitting and defensive drills Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bellinger landed on the 10-day IL on April 24 after fracturing his right rib against the Astros the day prior. It's a good sign that the 2019 NL MVP is taking the first step in his recovery, though Bellinger has more work to do before beginning a rehab assignment. In his absence, Pete Crow-Armstrong has served as the primary starter in center field and is slashing .259/.250/.444 with one home run and seven RBI over 29 plate appearances this season.