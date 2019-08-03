Cubs' Cole Hamels: Tosses five scoreless vs. Brewers
Hamels threw five scoreless innings Saturday, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out six in a no-decision against the Brewers.
The 35-year-old was activated off the injured list prior to the start and allowed just four harmless singles before he was removed after 74 pitches. Hamels has been outstanding for the Cubs this season even though he has not earned a win since June 12. The left-hander holds a 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 104.2 innings. Hamels will start next at Cincinnati on Thursday.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Will start Saturday•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Could rejoin rotation Saturday•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Next rehab start coming Sunday•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Likely to make one more rehab start•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Throws 35 pitches in first rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...