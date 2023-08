Hamels (shoulder) officially retired from baseball after 15 seasons in the majors Wednesday.

The 39-year-old lefty had been attempting to work back from a shoulder procedure he underwent in November 2021, but Hamels will call it a career after not pitching in a game since 2020. The 2008 World Series MVP will finish with a career 163-122 record alongside a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and four All-Star selections.