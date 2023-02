Hamels (shoulder) is not expected to appear in any Cactus League games this spring, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Hamels did throw a successful bullpen session Thursday in Padres camp, but the plan calls for him to take it easy over the next month or so as he continues his recovery from September 2021 shoulder surgery. The veteran left-hander is slated to begin pitching in games at extended spring training soon after camp breaks. He inked a minor-league contract with San Diego on Feb. 16.