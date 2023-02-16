Hamels (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Presumably, he's getting an invitation to spring training as part of a deal which would be worth $2 million if he's in the majors, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The San Diego native made one start in 2020 and none the last two seasons, but he isn't ready to hang it up yet at 39 years of age. Hamels had shoulder surgery back in November of 2021 but reportedly looked good in an audition for teams in January. Obviously, he's a long shot to be a big contributor at this point, but on a minor-league deal there's little downside from the Padres' perspective.