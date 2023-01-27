Hamels (shoulder) held a showcase for interested teams on Friday in Arlington, Texas, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman hears that Hamels looked "insanely good" during the workout and speculates that he should generate a decent amount of late-offseason free-agent interest coming out of it. The veteran southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 because of lingering complications with his throwing shoulder. But if he is now indeed healthy, Hamels could probably get a camp invite somewhere at age 39.