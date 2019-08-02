Hamels (oblique) will be activated off the 10-day injured list and start Saturday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The move was largely expected, but manager Joe Maddon confirmed the plan following Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. The southpaw completed two minor-league rehab starts as part of his recovery from an oblique strain that has sidelined him since late June. In his 17 starts prior to his injury, Hamels notched an ERA of 2.98 with a 97:35 K:BB.