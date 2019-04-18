Descalso went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Descalso was bumped to the seventh spot in the order after batting leadoff Tuesday. However, he still put in a solid effort, recording an RBI single in the second inning before roping a two-RBI double in the third. He appears to be slotted in as the Cubs starting second baseman and is hitting .364/.429/.523 through 49 plate appearances.