Descalso is likely to serve as a reserve infielder for the Cubs this year rather than being in the mix to start at second base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Nico Hoerner is probably the team's most talented option to play second, but the organization is weighing whether to give the 22-year-old more seasoning in the minors. Even if Hoerner does start the year at Triple-A, both David Bote and Jason Kipnis are likely ahead of Descalso, which highlights the hurdles facing the 33-year-old when it comes to finding playing time. Descalso's experience and contract should keep him around to begin the season, though he could certainly be designated for assignment at some point.