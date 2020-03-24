Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Likely to fill bench role
Descalso is likely to serve as a reserve infielder for the Cubs this year rather than being in the mix to start at second base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Nico Hoerner is probably the team's most talented option to play second, but the organization is weighing whether to give the 22-year-old more seasoning in the minors. Even if Hoerner does start the year at Triple-A, both David Bote and Jason Kipnis are likely ahead of Descalso, which highlights the hurdles facing the 33-year-old when it comes to finding playing time. Descalso's experience and contract should keep him around to begin the season, though he could certainly be designated for assignment at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.