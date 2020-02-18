Descalso will battle the likes of David Bote, Nico Hoerner and the newly signed Jason Kipnis for playing time at second base to begin the year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The addition of Kipnis in particular complicates things for Descalso, as both players are lefty bats expected to play mainly at second. Descalso struggled mightily in 2019, slashing just .173/.271/.250, and he could be hard-pressed for regular playing time if some of the other options on the roster play well in the early going.