Descalso's (ankle) $3.5 million team option was declined by the Cubs on Saturday.
Descalso missed most of the 2020 season with a left ankle sprain, and the 34-year-old failed to play a significant role with the Cubs during his two years in Chicago. As a result, he'll receive a $1 million buyout and become a free agent heading into the offseason.
