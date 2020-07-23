The Cubs placed Descalso on the 45-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

No reports surfaced in summer camp suggesting that Descalso was tending to a major injury, but the utility man will now be on the shelf for at least the next month and half while he recovers from the ankle sprain. His absence likely paved the way for both Jason Kipnis and Nico Hoerner to crack the Opening Day roster.