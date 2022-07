Bote is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Bote missed three straight games over the weekend while tending to a shoulder injury, but he was back in the starting nine for the first two contests of the series in Milwaukee, going 0-for-6 with four strikeouts. Until Nick Madrigal (groin) returns from the injured list, Bote could serve as the Cubs' primary second baseman, but he'll cede the starting gig to Andrelton Simmons for the day game after a night game.