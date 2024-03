Bote went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, giving him four long balls this spring.

Bote has exploded for four home runs in 16 games this spring, which is as many as he hit back in 2022 across 41 games for the Cubs. The veteran utility player spent all of last season in the minors, and despite the strong spring, he'll likely serve as organizational depth again in 2024 with Chicago adding more infield depth in recent years.