Bote went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 win over the Reds.

Bote hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning as part of a Chicago romp in the season finale. The veteran finished the year with four long balls and a .746 OPS across 41 games. Bote didn't debut until late June due to offseason shoulder surgery, then missed additional time with shoulder soreness and also spent about a month at Triple-A Iowa. He still has some real-life value due to his defensive versatility, though the 29-year-old isn't really on the fantasy map heading into 2023.