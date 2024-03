Bote went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Bote now has two home runs, four RBI and a 1.317 OPS across six Cactus League games. The veteran utility man spent last season with Triple-A Iowa, where he clubbed 14 long balls and posted an .811 OPS across 99 games. With the Cubs adding depth to the infield in recent years, Bote seems to be on the outside looking in, though he does give the team an experienced depth option.