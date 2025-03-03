Through eight Cactus League games, Bote has gone 10-for-20 with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, six runs and a 1:4 BB:K.

Bote has been given ample playing time this spring after he signed with Los Angeles on a minor-league deal in mid-December. The veteran utility man wasn't expected to have much of a chance at a roster spot, but he's doing all he can to put the onus on the Dodgers to find room for him given his scorching hitting in Cactus League play. Bote batted .304 over 48 plate appearances with the Cubs last year, though he didn't have any homers or stolen bases and struck out at a 27.1 percent clip. He's logged time in parts of six big-league campaigns and can play all over the infield as well as in the outfield, so Bote has plenty of defensive versatility to offer if he's able to claim a roster spot.