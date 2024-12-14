Bote signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bote made the most of limited opportunities with the Cubs last year, going 14-for-46 at the plate with six RBI in 37 games, and he also put up an .887 OPS over 123 plate appearances in Triple-A. He'll now compete for a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, but at the very least he should serve as a quality organizational depth piece at Triple-A Oklahoma City.