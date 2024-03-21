The Cubs reassigned Bote to minor-league camp Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bote slugged five home runs during Cactus League play, but he came into camp with little chance at a roster spot. The 30-year-old spent all of the 2023 season at Triple-A Iowa and will head back there to start 2024. Bote is in the final season of a five-year, $15 million extension he signed with the Cubs in April 2019, but he hasn't seen any big-league action since 2022 after being moved off the 40-man roster.