Bote went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Playing in only his fifth game of the season, Bote recorded his first three hits of the campaign. The veteran utility player gives the Cubs depth across the infield, and with Nico Hoerner (hand) a little banged up at the moment, Bote may have a brief window of extended playing time. However, when Chicago is fully healthy, Bote will find himself on the bench most days, which limits his fantasy upside.