Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Popped by Cubs in fourth round
The Cubs have selected Roberts with the 128th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
An unheralded prospect from Tennessee Tech University, Roberts is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-handed pitcher. He logged a 2.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 96:20 K:BB in 71 innings this season for the Golden Eagles, working almost exclusively out of the bullpen (he made one start). Given the fact that he will likely be sent out as a reliever, he could move quickly, but lacks legitimate upside as a closer, especially on a team like the Cubs.
