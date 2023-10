Young was recalled from the Arizona Complex League and is starting at first base Sunday against the Brewers.

The 28-year-old was just demoted Wednesday but will quickly rejoin the big club with Nico Hoerner (knee) ending the season on the injured list. Young has played in 15 major-league games this season and has a .792 OPS with two homers, two steals and eight RBI in 43 plate appearances.