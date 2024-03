The Cardinals optioned Young to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Young has slashed .210/.290/.435 across 69 plate appearances in his MLB career, but a .353 OPS during spring training will send him back to the minors for the start of the season. Young found plenty of success with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate last season, and a return to form at the plate could help him reach the majors again during his first season with the Cardinals.