Young went 3-for-5 with a solo homer run and an additional run scored Saturday in a 12-2 victory over the Yankees.

Young capped the scoring in a big performance by the Mets' offense with his solo blast to right field in the ninth inning. It was his first homer since Aug. 14 -- a span of 24 games. Even during that power drought, Young swung the bat well, batting .278 with 11 RBI and a tolerable 20.5 percent strikeout rate. He's at a .272/.333/.439 slash line on the season with nine homers, 45 runs, 38 RBI and three stolen bases through 98 contests.