Young (concussion) is expected to have a relatively normal offseason and be ready for the start of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Young suffered a concussion and had to be stretchered off the field as a result of a Sept. 17 collision with teammate Nolan McLean. He's still experiencing concussion symptoms and hasn't regained all of his hearing yet, but Young has been progressing steadily and doesn't expect any long-term effects. The 31-year-old Young should be in the mix for playing time between first base and designated hitter with the Mets in 2027.