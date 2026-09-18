Young (head) was carted off the field in the six inning of Thursday night's contest against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Young suffered a head injury during a scary collision with starting pitcher Nolan McLean while trying to field a ground ball by Justin Crawford with two outs in the top of the sixth frame. The team was required to use a stretcher and cart him off the field. Mark Vientos replaced Young at first base, and more information on the latter's status will likely be provided following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.