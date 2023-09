Young was optioned to the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old was called up from Iowa on Sept. 19 and appeared in two games during his week in the big leagues, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI. Young has a .792 OPS in 43 MLB plate appearances this season but was unable to keep his spot on the roster with Jeimer Candelario (back) returning from the injured list.