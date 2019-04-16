Cubs' Javier Baez: Posts three-hit day

Baez went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Baez had just one hit in his last 12 at-bats coming into the contest, but he broke out of the brief skid with this three-hit effort. The 26-year-old is now slashing .288/.319/.545 with four homers and 13 RBI through 66 at-bats.