Cubs' Javier Baez: Scratched with illness

Baez was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Phillies due to an illness.

David Bote is covering shortstop in place of Baez, while Ian Happ enters the lineup at second base. Baez, who is just 1-for-15 over his past five starts, should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

