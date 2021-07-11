Low-A Myrtle Beach transferred Franklin (undisclosed) to its 60-day injured list June 24, and the right-hander remains without a timeline for making his 2021 debut.

News has been scarce regarding Franklin's injury, but the 21-year-old remains out indefinitely after struggling to ramp up coming out of spring training. During his most recent professional season in 2019, Franklin made 10 starts at rookie-level Eugene and one at Low-A South Bend, accruing a 2.36 ERA in 42 innings between the two stops.