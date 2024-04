Franklin had to leave his start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday due to right forearm discomfort, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Making his Triple-A debut, Franklin threw two shutout innings against St. Paul before departing with the injury. The 24-year-old had spun four shutout frames in his lone outing with Double-A Tennessee before getting a promotion. Franklin has been sent for testing and more will be known about his long-term prognosis after those results are in.