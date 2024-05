Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk-off solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Busch's seventh home run of the season was his biggest to date, as he took Enyel De Los Santos deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Cubs to victory. The slugging first baseman has been solid with an .816 OPS across 35 games, and his seven long balls are second on the team. Busch will likely continue to sit against lefty starters, but he's an impact bat against righties.