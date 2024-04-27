Busch went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Busch has been great so far in his first season with the Cubs, as he's slashing .289/.347/.554 with six home runs and 17 RBI across 24 games. The 26-year-old regularly sits against southpaws, but when a righty is on the mound, Busch looks like a strong fantasy asset at the moment. It helps him that the whole Chicago lineup is clicking during the team's 17-9 start, giving Busch plenty of chances to rack up stats.