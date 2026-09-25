Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Busch helped lead Chicago's offense in the first game of Friday's twin bill but didn't get enough support in an eventual 4-3 loss. The Chicago first baseman has three multi-hit performances over his last six games, which has pushed his season batting average up to .241 to go along with a .748 OPS. Busch remains limited against left-handed pitchers, and the Cubs will likely try to shield him from those matchups to some degree in the postseason, but he figures to be a lineup regular as they begin their march through the playoffs.