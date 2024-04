Busch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win against Seattle.

Busch provided an insurance run in the seventh inning with his solo shot to right field. The first baseman has homered in three straight contests after going deep once over his initial 11 games of the campaign. Busch has been a standout so far in his first season with Chicago, complementing his four long balls with nine RBI, seven runs and a .311/.385/.644 slash line through 52 plate appearances.