Busch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Busch went deep for the second straight game, launching a 406-foot solo shot off Ryne Stanek in the ninth inning. The Cubs rookie also collected Chicago's only other extra base hit earlier in the evening with a double off Bryce Miller. Busch is firmly cemented as the starting first baseman, slashing .293/.375/.585 over his first 48 plate appearances.