Busch went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Busch has been on quite the surge, as he now has home runs in four straight games, giving him five total for the season. The power display has boosted his OPS to a robust 1.087. Busch should remain a strong fantasy asset while he's this locked in at the plate, though he figures to keep sitting against southpaws moving forward.