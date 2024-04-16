Busch went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Monday in the Cubs' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Busch's leadoff blast off Merrill Kelly in the top of the sixth inning extended his home-run streak to five games, tying four other Cubs players for the longest streak in franchise history. Notably, all five of Busch's home runs during the streak have come at road venues, which offers hope that the rookie's power surge can continue once the weather warms up at Wrigley Field, which has been a fertile hitting environment for left-handed batters in recent years. Managers that took a chance on Busch in the later rounds of drafts are relishing in the early returns, as he's provided a .327 average, six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs through 16 games.