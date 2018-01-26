Roth agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Roth spent the entirety of the 2017 season at the Triple-A level between the Giants' and Rays' organizations. He didn't fare particularly well and has only appeared in 23 major-league games, with just one coming in the last three years. The 27-year-old will likely begin the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Iowa while serving as depth for the big-league club.