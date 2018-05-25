Rangers' Michael Roth: Traded to Texas
Roth was sent to the Rangers from the Cubs on Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Roth inked a minor-league deal with Chicago over the offseason, but he's been traded after posting a 3.03 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 15 walks across 29.2 innings at Triple-A Iowa. He'll head to Triple-A Round Rock.
