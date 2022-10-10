Amaya isn't participating in the Arizona Fall League after he suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot while playing for Double-A Tennessee in September, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Tennessee's season concluded Sept. 28, but Amaya didn't see any action for the club after Sept. 11 due to the injury. The 23-year-old had already gotten off to a delayed start to the 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last November, and he served exclusively as a designated hitter with Tennessee and the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate once he was cleared for game action July 1. Amaya's surgically repaired throwing elbow was expected to be fully healed in time for him to catch in games during the Arizona Fall League, but the foot injury will end up costing him some valuable reps. Amaya, who was recently tendered a contract for the 2023 season and will remain on the Cubs' 40-man roster, is expected to be fully cleared for spring training, but he won't be a serious candidate to win an Opening Day role with the big club.